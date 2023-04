Curtiss was optioned to Triple-A Syracuse by the Mets on Friday, Michael Mayer of MetsmerizedOnline.com reports.

It's a bit of a surprise that it's Curtiss gets the demotion to make room for Joey Lucchesi, but the Mets will keep arms like Edwin Uceta and Jeff Brigham on the roster as multi-inning options. It'd be a major upset if Curtiss wasn't back with the Mets by the end of April, if not sooner.