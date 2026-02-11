Polanco is a strong candidate to bat cleanup for the Mets this season, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.

Francisco Lindor (hand), Juan Soto and Bo Bichette will occupy the first three spots in the Mets' batting order, so if Polanco does indeed hit cleanup he would be in line for loads of RBI opportunities. Polanco collected a .265/.326/.495 batting line and 26 home runs over 138 regular-season contests with the Mariners in 2025. He is slated to split time at first base and designated hitter in 2026.