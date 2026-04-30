Mets president of baseball operations David Stearns said last Friday that Polanco (wrist/Achilles) has resumed performing baseball activities but is considered week-to-week in his recovery from a pair of injuries, SNY.tv reports.

New York placed Polanco on the 10-day injured list April 18 due to a right wrist bone bruise and left Achilles bursitis. The Achilles issue has been something that Polanco has been managing throughout the season, while the wrist injury is a newer concern. While Polanco's ability to take part in baseball work is a positive sign, a target date for his return from the IL likely won't become clear until he resumes playing in simulated games or minor-league rehab games. Polanco started at first base in the Mets' first two games of the season, but he was deployed exclusively as a designated hitter in his subsequent 12 starts before hitting the IL.