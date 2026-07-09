Mets' Mark Vientos: Diagnosed with fractured hand

Mets interim manager Andy Green said Thursday that Vientos has been diagnosed with a fractured right hand and will be placed on the 10-day injured list, Chelsea Janes of SNY.tv reports.

Vientos was struck by a 92 mph sinker thrown by Michael Wacha in the second inning of Thursday's game versus the Royals, and imaging revealed the unfortunate news. He will likely be sidelined until sometime in August, though the Mets have yet to divulge a timeline for the infielder. Vientos has been used mainly in a short-side platoon at first base over the past five weeks.