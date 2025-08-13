Mets' Paul Blackburn: Activated from IL
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The Mets activated Blackburn (shoulder) from the 15-day injured list Wednesday, Laura Albanese of Newsday reports.
Blackburn has made five rehab starts and built up to 97 pitches in his most recent outing last Friday. His return comes at a time of need after manager Carlos Mendoza said Tuesday that Frankie Montas is moving to the bullpen permanently. It's been reported by Andy Martino of SNY.tv that Nolan McLean is expected to be tapped to start in his MLB debut Saturday against the Mariners, but Blackburn appears ready to also rejoin New York's rotation.
