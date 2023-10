The Mets claimed Murfee (elbow) off waivers from the Mariners on Tuesday.

Murfee required surgery in July to repair the UCL in his right elbow and will likely miss at least the first half of the 2024 season. When healthy, the 29-year-old reliever has compiled an impressive 2.70 ERA, 0.97 WHIP and 92:28 K:BB across 83.1 career major-league innings.