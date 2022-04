Marte went 3-for-5 with a three-run homer, three runs scored and a steal in Friday's 10-3 win over Arizona.

Marte singled in the first inning and scored in the third after reaching first on a fielder's choice. He singled again in the fifth and came around to score on Francisco Lindor's homer, then hit his first homer of the year off Caleb Smith in the eighth. He's now hitting .290/.333/.419 with a pair of steals through nine games.