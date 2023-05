The Mets transferred Locastro (back/thumb) from the 15-day injured list to the 60-day injured list on Friday.

This move clears out a 40-man roster spot for Gary Sanchez, who is joining New York's major-league roster Friday. Locastro originally landed on the injured list April 17 due to a lingering back issue and then recently suffered a UCL sprain in his right thumb. The thumb injury could require surgery.