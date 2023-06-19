Pham went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run in Sunday's loss to the Cardinals.

Getting the start as the designated hitter and batting fifth, Pham tied the game at 7-7 by taking Chris Stratton the other way in the fifth inning, but the Mets' bullpen faltered in the ninth. With Daniel Vogelbach getting another chance to re-establish himself, Pham will likely fall back into a short-side platoon role at DH while also seeing occasional action in the outfield despite a strong run in June that has seen the 35-year-old slash .311/.319/.689 through 47 plate appearances with four of his seven homers and 13 of his 27 RBI on the season.