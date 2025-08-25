Megill (elbow) will make another rehab start with Triple-A Syracuse on Thursday, Mike Puma of the New York Post reports.

The Mets had left open the possibility that Megill would rejoin their rotation Friday against the Marlins, but they've elected to give the right-hander one more rehab start in order to extend his pitch count to around 80. Working his way back from a sprained UCL in his right elbow, Megill has been superb in three rehab outings, spinning 10 scoreless frames with a 17:2 K:BB.