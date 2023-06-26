Crismatt cleared waivers and elected free agency Sunday, Jeff Sanders of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports.
Crismatt was designated for assignment by the Padres on Tuesday, and he'll hit free agency rather than heading to one of the team's minor-league affiliates. Over seven major-league appearances this year, he's posted a 9.82 ERA and 2.18 WHIP in 11 innings.
