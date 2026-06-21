Nationals' Dylan Crews: Homers in win

Crews went 2-for-4 with a solo home run and an additional run scored in Saturday's 4-3 win over the Rays.

Crews singled and scored in the second inning before hitting what proved to be a crucial solo shot in the ninth. The 24-year-old has hit safely in seven of his past nine games, going deep three times with nine RBI and seven runs scored during that stretch. On the year, he's still slashing a lowly .198/.236/.366 with five homers, 15 RBI, 13 runs scored and two steals across 106 plate appearances.