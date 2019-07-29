Nationals' Justin Miller: Activated and DFA'd
Miller (shoulder) was activated from the 60-day injured list and designated for assignment by the Nationals on Monday, Byron Kerr of MASN Sports reports.
Miller has been sidelined since mid-May with a shoulder injury but recently completed a 10-game minor-league rehab assignment. The Nationals are apparently content with their current roster and didn't want to clear a 40-man spot for Miller, who posted a 4.02 ERA, 1.28 WHIP and 11:4 K:BB in 15.2 innings before getting injured.
