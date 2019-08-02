Nationals' Justin Miller: Clears waivers
MIller cleared waivers and was outrighted to Triple-A Fresno on Friday, Jesse Dougherty of The Washington Post reports.
Miller was designated for assignment on Wednesday but passed through waivers unclaimed. He recorded a 4.02 ERA in 15.2 innings before missing a large portion of the season with a shoulder injury.
More News
-
Nationals' Justin Miller: Activated and DFA'd•
-
Nationals' Justin Miller: Shifts to 60-day injured list•
-
Nationals' Justin Miller: Advances rehab to Triple-A•
-
Nationals' Justin Miller: Begins rehab assignment•
-
Nationals' Justin Miller: Tosses bullpen•
-
Nationals' Justin Miller: Receives injection•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 20 Preview: Two-start pitchers
If you need a two-start sleeper for Week 20, you have plenty to choose from. They come with...
-
Week 20 Fantasy baseball rankings
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Prospects: Sheffield has an opening
Justus Sheffield has an opening at the right time, based on his work at Double-A, and we may...
-
Waivers: Trent Grisham a nice find
Recent call-ups Trent Grisham and Travis Demeritte could play pivotal roles, but Fantasy players...
-
Trade deadline winners and losers
It wasn't just the traded players that benefited from the deadline deals. Scott White looks...
-
Deadline roundup: Gennett, Gallen go
Zac Gallen is on the move, and Corey Dickerson could be back to Fantasy relevance. Chris Towers...