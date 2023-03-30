Corbin allowed four runs -- two earned -- over three-plus innings in the Nationals' season-opening loss Thursday versus Atlanta.
Corbin predictably struggled against Atlanta's deep and dangerous offensive attack, yielding seven hits and three walks while recording only three strikeouts in what was ultimately an 85-pitch outing. He stands 0-1 on the year with a 6.00 ERA, after going 6-19 with a 6.31 ERA in 2022. Up next is another tough test at home against the Rays.
