DeJong went 1-for-3 with a solo home run and an additional run scored during Thursday's 3-2 win over the Phillies.

DeJong's power surge persisted Thursday, lifting his fourth home run of the last eight games. The veteran infielder had just one homer in 95 plate appearances before the streak. DeJong's long ball also extended his hit streak to five games, a stretch in which he's 9-for-21 (.429) with seven RBI and five runs scored.