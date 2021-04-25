Nationals manager Dave Martinez said Turner was removed late in Sunday's 4-0 loss to the Mets for precautionary reasons after he suffered a bruised left forearm when he was hit by a pitch in the sixth inning, Mark Zuckerman of MASNSports.com reports.

Initial X-rays on Turner's forearm/elbow returned negative, leaving the Nationals optimistic that he'll be able to avoid a trip to the 10-day injured list. He'll be re-evaluated Monday before the Nationals determine if he's ready to play in the team's two-game set in Florida against the Blue Jays, which begins Tuesday.