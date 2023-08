O'Hearn went 2-for-3 with a solo home run and a walk Monday in a 4-1 victory versus the Padres.

O'Hearn plated the first run of the contest with a 343-foot solo shot to right field in the second inning. The long ball was his 10th of the campaign, marking the first time since 2019 that he's notched double-digit homers. O'Hearn has already reached a career-mark this season with 40 RBI over 237 plate appearances.