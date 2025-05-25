O'Hearn went 3-for-3 with a solo home run, a double, a stolen base and an additional run scored in Sunday's 5-1 win over the Red Sox.

O'Hearn extended Baltimore's lead to 3-0 with a solo shot off Greg Weissert in the sixth inning, his eighth homer of the year and his first in 18 games. Despite the power drought, O'Hearn has certainly been swinging the bat well -- he's now 12-for-21 (.571) in his last five contests. The 31-year-old O'Hearn is slashing an impressive .329/.419/.537 through 172 plate appearances this season with 18 RBI, 21 runs scored and a pair of stolen bases.