Orioles' Samuel Basallo: Cracks two-run homer in win

Basallo went 1-for-3 with a walk and a two-run home run in Friday's 3-0 win over the Reds.

Friday's series opener was a low-scoring affair, so Basallo's two-run shot off Brady Singer in the fifth inning was a crucial one for the Orioles, who entered the game having lost four straight. It was the 13th home run of the season for Basallo, which is tied with Carter Jansen for fourth-most among rookies this season. Basallo has gone 13-for-51 (.255) with three home runs and 10 RBI over his last 15 games.