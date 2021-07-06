Watkins will make his first career big-league start Tuesday against the Blue Jays, Rich Dubroff of BaltimoreBaseball.com reports.

Since receiving a call-up from Triple-A Norfolk last week, Watkins has made one appearance out of the Baltimore bullpen, tossing a scoreless inning Friday against the Angels. The 28-year-old had previously been working as a starter for Norfolk, compiling a 3.58 ERA and 1.12 WHIP across 32.2 innings. Watkins will slot into the Orioles rotation as a replacement for Travis Lakins, who suffered a significant elbow injury in his first turn as Baltimore's No. 5 starter.