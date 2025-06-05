Sheets went 2-for-5 with a triple and four RBI in a loss to San Francisco on Wednesday.

Sheets got the scoring started with a two-run triple -- just the second three-bagger of his career -- in the first inning. He added a two-run single in the fifth to give the Padres a 5-0 lead, but those were the final runs the team scored. Sheets was pulled early from Sunday's game against Pittsburgh after colliding with the outfield wall, but he seems to be fine now, as he's started each of the Padres' past two contests. He's up to 38 RBI through 57 games this year, just 15 short of the career-high 53 RBI he produced across 124 contests in 2022 with the White Sox.