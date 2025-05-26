Sheets went 2-for-4 with a two-run homer Sunday's 5-3 victory over Atlanta.

The 29-year-old reached double-digit home runs for the fifth consecutive season with a 423-foot blast off Atlanta starter Spencer Schwellenbach in the sixth inning. Sheets has been a steady power bat in May so far, hitting .307 (23-for-75) with seven homers, 19 RBI and 11 runs scored across 20 games. Although he posted four straight years of 10-plus homers with the White Sox, Sheets is breaking out this year in San Diego with a .283/.327/.517 slash line through 171 plate appearances.