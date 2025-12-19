King signed a three-year contract worth $75 million with the Padres on Thursday, Mark Feinsand of MLB.com reports.

King had two excellent seasons with the Padres in 2024 and 2025, and he passed on a qualifying offer with the team earlier in the offseason. According to Feinsand, King will receive a $12 million signing bonus and then make an additional $5 million in 2026. He will then have two additional player options for the 2027 and 2028 campaigns worth $28 and $30 million, respectively. Assuming King can avoid any lingering issues with his shoulder that cost him much of the 2025 season, he should headline the Padres' rotation.