King allowed five hits, issued two walks and hit a batter while striking out seven over seven scoreless innings in a no-decision versus the Pirates on Tuesday.

King outlasted Paul Skenes in this pitching duel, but the Pirates would get the last laugh when Oneil Cruz took Mason Miller deep in the ninth inning. This was a fourth straight quality start for King, who has allowed seven runs (six earned) over 25.2 innings in that span. For the season, he's at a 3.23 ERA, 1.17 WHIP and 135:60 K:BB through 156 innings over 27 starts. The veteran right-hander's next outing is projected to be in Cincinnati.