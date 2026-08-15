Padres' Michael King: Wins despite early trouble

King (8-8) allowed four runs (three earned) on eight hits and a walk while striking out four across six innings in Friday's 7-5 win over Cleveland.

King fell into an early hole, allowing three runs across the first three innings, including solo homers to Nathaniel Lowe and Brayan Rocchio. San Diego's offense eventually erased the deficit, and King settled down enough to complete six frames and earn his second consecutive win. The right-hander allowed only one additional run over his final three innings, lowering the damage despite giving up a season-high eight hits. King lowered his ERA to 3.41 with this outing and is scheduled to make his next start on the road against the Mets.