Crismatt was designated for assignment by the Padres on Tuesday.
Crismatt had allowed 12 earned runs through 11 innings of work this season out of the Padres' bullpen. The 28-year-old registered a 2.94 ERA across 67.1 innings for San Diego in 2022 and should draw some interest on waivers.
