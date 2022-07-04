Martinez (3-3) earned the win over the Dodgers on Sunday, pitching 2.1 scoreless innings during which he allowed one hit and struck out two batters.

MacKenzie Gore held Los Angeles to one run over 5.2 frames, but he trailed 1-0 upon his exit in the sixth inning. Martinez retired the final batter in that frame and worked through the eighth, keeping the Dodgers off the scoreboard while allowing only two baserunners (on a single and a hit-by-pitch). The Padres finally broke through with four runs in the top of the ninth, handing Martinez his third victory of the campaign. Including Sunday's performance, the right-hander has allowed only one run over his past nine innings, and he has notched two saves and a win in three outings over that span.