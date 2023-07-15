Darvish (6-6) earned the win Friday, allowing one run on five hits and two walks over six innings against the Phillies. He struck out nine.

The 36-year-old turned in a vintage performance in his first start of the second half, inducing 13 swinging strikes on 94 pitches. Darvish limped into the All-Star break with a 6.97 ERA over his last six starts, so this was a big step in the right direction. His peripherals are significantly better than his surface stats to this point, so positive regression figures to be ahead for Darvish.