Darvish (3-4) took the loss Wednesday against the Mariners, allowing four runs on four hits and a walk over four innings. He struck out three.

Darvish was decent early, holding Seattle to a run on two hits through his first two innings. However, he'd stumble in the fourth, giving up a three-run homer to Eugenio Suarez that proved to be the difference in a 4-3 defeat. Darvish had gone five starts without a loss prior to Wednesday, posting a 3.00 ERA with an impressive 0.67 WHIP in that span (27 innings). Overall, his ERA sits at 5.66 with a 1.11 WHIP and 42:15 K:BB through 10 starts (47.2 innings) this season. Darvish is currently slated to face the Orioles at home in his next outing.