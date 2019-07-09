Phillies' Spencer Howard: Returns from shoulder injury
Howard (shoulder) returned to High-A Clearwater on Monday, allowing just a single hit across four scoreless innings while striking out seven against Palm Beach.
Howard had been dealing with a shoulder injury since mid-May. He now has an excellent 1.88 ERA through five starts for Clearwater, striking out 40.7 percent of opposing hitters while walking just 4.4 percent.
