Scott was claimed off waivers by the Phillies on Wednesday.
Scott was designated for assignment by the Padres on Sunday after being reinstated from the injured list, but he'll land a spot on Philadelphia's 40-man roster. The right-hander posted a 3.76 ERA and 1.29 WHIP in 40.2 innings at Triple-A El Paso to begin the year and will report to Triple-A Lehigh Valley after being claimed off waivers.
