Bednar pitched a scoreless ninth inning, giving up only one hit while striking out one batter to earn the save in a 5-2 win over the Yankees on Tuesday.

Bednar was called upon to protect a three-run Pirates lead in the top of the ninth. He pitched an uneventful frame which prevented the heart of the Yankees order from coming to the plate to earn his 13th save of the season. It was the second strong appearance in a row for Bednar who boasts a quality 2.47 ERA and 1.00 WHIP . The Pirates' poor record will limit Bednar's save totals but the 27-year-old right-hander is the man who manager Derek Shelton will turn to whenever save opportunities arise.