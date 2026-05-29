Pirates' Joey Bart: Cleared for light activities

Bart (foot) has been cleared to resume weight room activity and play light catch, Colin Beazley of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

Per Pirates senior director of sports medicine Todd Tomczyk, Bart is still "weeks away" from returning from the 10-day injured list, but the good news is that the 29-year-old catcher has progressed enough to take the next step in his recovery program. The Pirates should have a better sense of Bart's exact timeline of return once as he continues to increase his baseball activities.