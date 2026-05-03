Ozuna went 3-for-5 with a walk, two doubles, three runs scored and three RBI in Saturday's 17-7 rout of the Reds.

The six combined runs and RBI were a season high for the veteran DH, while the multi-hit performance was Ozuna's first since April 18. It's been a tough start to his first campaign with Pittsburgh, and even after Saturday's effort he's slashing .185/..254/.306 with three homers and 13 RBI in 28 games.