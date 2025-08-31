Duran is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Athletics.

Duran will remain in the lineup for the fourth time in five games and will be occupying the keystone for the second day in a row. With super-utility man Josh Smith likely to see most of his playing time at shortstop moving forward with Corey Seager (appendectomy) potentially lost for the season, Duran could end up emerging as the Rangers' primary option at second base. Duran has been productive at the plate throughout August, slashing .328/.349/.410 with no home runs and three stolen bases through 20 games on the month.