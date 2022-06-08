Calhoun isn't starting Wednesday against the Guardians.
Calhoun was out of the lineup during Tuesday's nightcap, and he'll get a breather for a second consecutive game. Steele Walker, Eli White and Adolis Garcia are starting in the outfield from left to right.
