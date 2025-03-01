Garcia (forearm) is expected to make his Cactus League debut Monday, Shawn McFarland of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Garcia has been dealing with some irritation in his left forearm over the past few weeks, but he was able to get through a live session Thursday without any issues and is now cleared to return to a competitive setting. The 28-year-old turned in a 4.22 ERA and 1.19 WHIP alongside a 75:16 K:BB across 59.2 innings with the Nationals last season and is expected to handle high-leverage situations for Texas in 2025.