Rangers' Robert Garcia: Shelved by shoulder inflammation
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The Rangers placed Garcia on the 15-day injured list Thursday with left shoulder inflammation.
Garcia hasn't pitched in a week due to the injury, and the Rangers finally decided to put him on the IL. The reliever will be eligible to return May 5, though it's unclear whether the Rangers expect him to be ready by that time. Jakob Junis has been serving as the Rangers' primary closer this season, and that should continue while Garcia is sidelined.
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