Tellez is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Yankees.

The left-handed-hitting Tellez will retreat to the bench for the second time in the series while the Rangers face another left-handed starter (Carlos Rodon). Tellez had started at first base in each of Texas' previous five matchups against right-handers, but he could see his opportunities to play versus opposite-handed pitching dwindle once Josh Jung is ready to play third base after a recent bout with a calf injury. Josh Smith will cover third base Wednesday while Jung serves as a designated hitter for his second start in a row, but Smith is likely to eventually move back across the diamond.