Tellez will start at first base and bat ninth in Sunday's game against the Mariners.

Tellez will crack the lineup for a fourth straight game, with the Rangers reopening a regular role for him against right-handed pitching with Josh Jung (calf) having been on the bench for each of those contests. If Jung is able to avoid a stint on the injured list or if Jake Burger (quadriceps) is activated in the coming days, Tellez could be squeezed out of a regular lineup spot before long.