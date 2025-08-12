Tellez went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Monday's 7-6 extra-inning win over Arizona.

Shortly before Jake Burger's walk-off single in the 10th inning, Tellez extended the game by slugging a leadoff, game-tying home run in the bottom of the ninth. He's managed to maintain a regular presence in the lineup against right-handers since being promoted from Triple-A Round Rock in mid-July, but Tellez could see his opportunities dwindle in the coming days. The recent activation of Jake Burger from the injured list provides more competition for Tellez between the first base and designated hitter spots, and once outfielder Evan Carter (back) is ready to come off the IL, the domino effect will result in Josh Smith moving back to the infield.