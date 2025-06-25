Walcott started at third base and went 2-for-4 with three steals for Double-A Frisco on Tuesday.

Walcott, who has played mostly shortstop this season, made his seventh start at third base. All seven have come over the last month. At 6-foot-4, Walcott can be viewed as a slugger first, but the prospect also has a speed component and uses his long legs to eat up distance on the basepaths. The 19-year-old Walcott has 15 steals (caught five times) through 66 games.