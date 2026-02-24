Rangers' Sebastian Walcott: Undergoes internal brace surgery
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Walcott underwent internal brace surgery on his right elbow last week, Shawn McFarland of The Dallas Morning News reports.
The good news is he did not require a full Tommy John surgery. The bad news is he will still be sidelined for 5-to-6 months before resuming hitting, so he could still miss the entire season. One of the game's top prospects, Walcott slashed .255/.355/.386 with 13 home runs and 32 stolen bases over 124 games in 2025 at Double-A Frisco. He will turn 20 in March.
