Walcott was shut down in the Arizona Fall League on Tuesday due to arm fatigue, Kennedi Landry of MLB.com reports.

Walcott slashed .255/.355/.386 across 552 plate appearances at Double-A Frisco during the regular season, and the Rangers were hoping to get their top prospect a few extra reps this fall. The 19-year-old's AFL experience will instead be cut short after one game, during which he went 2-for-4 with a double. He will now have an entire offseason to rest and recover before spring training begins in February.