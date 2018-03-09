Rays' Brent Honeywell: Optioned to Triple-A
Honeywell (elbow) was officially optioned to to Triple-A Durham on Friday, Marc Topkin of The Tampa Bay Times reports.
This was strictly a procedural move for the Rays as Honeywell is set to miss the entire 2018 season after undergoing Tommy John surgery a couple weeks ago. The 22-year-old is expected to get back to game action in early 2019.
