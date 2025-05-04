Simpson entered Saturday's 3-2 win over the Yankees as a pinch runner in the eighth inning, swiping two bags and scoring a run before grounding out in his only plate appearance in the ninth.

With the Rays down 2-1, the rookie speedster replaced Christopher Morel at first base after a leadoff single, and Simpson pilfered both second and third before being driven home by Curtis Mead. It's the first time in 13 big-league games that Simpson has stolen multiple bags, but it likely won't be the last. He's slashing .286/.327/.306 to begin his career with five stolen bases in six attempts.