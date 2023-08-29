Devenski signed a major-league contract with the Rays on Tuesday, Steve Carney of StPeteNine.com reports.

Upon returning from the Angels' 15-day injured list Friday, Devenski was designated for assignment, but he didn't take long to catch on elsewhere after clearing waivers. The 32-year-old righty had put up a 5.08 ERA and a 1.19 WHIP across 33.2 innings with the Halos this season. Devenski will go on the bereavement list and is likely to join the Rays for their upcoming series against Cleveland, per Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times.