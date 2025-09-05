Seymour will work as a bulk reliever Friday against the Guardians, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Seymour worked as a multi-inning reliever to begin his major-league tenure but has made traditional starts in each of his last two appearances. He'll likely take over in the second inning of Friday's game following Griffin Jax, and Seymour should be able to work around five innings. As a traditional starter, Seymour has allowed one earned run across 10 innings with a 16:2 K:BB.