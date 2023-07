Paredes exited Sunday's game against the Mariners in the bottom of the third inning following a collision on the basepaths, Daniel Kramer of MLB.com reports.

Paredes was attempting to field a grounder at third base when Ty France ran into him. Paredes remained down for a few moments and eventually went to the clubhouse with trainers. The exact nature and severity of his injury aren't yet clear, but he'll have at least one day to recover before Tuesday's series opener against Philadelphia.